Nikola Jokic News: Flirts with triple-double Thursday

Jokic ended Thursday's 110-98 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 28 points (11-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 43 minutes.

Jokic fell one rebound short of another triple-double, closing out what was another dominant season, both in fantasy and reality. He finished with season averages of 27.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 2.2 combined steals and blocks, sitting atop the fantasy ranks yet again. While the individual accolades are seemingly endless, Denver's unceremonious exit can't be overlooked. Jokic will undoubtedly be in the discussion for the number one pick again next season, although the exact makeup of his supporting cast remains to be seen.