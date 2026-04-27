Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Gets back on track

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Jokic produced 27 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 16 assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-113 win over the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Jokic was much improved from the field after hitting at a rate of 39.1 percent over the first four games of the series. The 31-year-old also impressed as a playmaker, which helped him record his second triple-double of the first round. The Nuggets will need this version of Jokic to show up again in Game 6 to help extend the series.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
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