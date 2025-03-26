Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Gets green light for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 5:22pm

Jokic (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

The star center will be back in action after a five-game absence due to a left ankle impingement, though he could face some light restrictions with his workload. Prior to his recent absence, Jokic was performing at an MVP level through his first eight appearances of March, averaging 29.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks in 39.8 minutes per game over eight contests.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now