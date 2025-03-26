Nikola Jokic News: Gets green light for Wednesday

Jokic (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

The star center will be back in action after a five-game absence due to a left ankle impingement, though he could face some light restrictions with his workload. Prior to his recent absence, Jokic was performing at an MVP level through his first eight appearances of March, averaging 29.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.9 blocks in 39.8 minutes per game over eight contests.