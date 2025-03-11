Nikola Jokic News: Huge double-double in OKC

Jokic closed with 35 points (15-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 18 rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Monday's 140-127 victory over the Thunder.

The clash between the top two teams in the Western Conference went Denver's way thanks to a massive performance from Jokic, as the perennial MVP candidate led all players on the night in points and boards and tied Cason Wallace for the most dimes. Jokic has recorded at least a double-double in 11 straight games, nabbing triple-doubles in five of those contests, and over that stretch, he's averaged 24.7 points, 15.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 1.4 threes and 0.7 blocks while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor.