Nikola Jokic News: Just misses triple-double in win
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-105 victory over Phoenix with 26 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes.
The perennial MVP candidate almost certainly would have secured his 25th triple-double of the season if he hadn't taken a seat for the entire fourth quarter in a big win. Jokic has recorded at least a double-double in five straight games to begin February, averaging 29.4 points, 11.6 assists, 11.2 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks so far this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now