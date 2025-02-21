Nikola Jokic News: Just misses triple-double Thursday

Jokic supplied 29 points (11-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 129-115 victory over the Hornets.

The perennial MVP candidate fell one dime shy of his 26th triple-double of the season, instead settling for his 42nd double-double. The 14 three-point attempts were also a career high for Jokic, topping the 13 he hoisted up Feb. 5 against the Pelicans. The veteran center has scored at least 26 points in nine straight games, averaging 30.0 points, 11.6 boards, 10.9 assists, 2.3 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.7 blocks over that stretch while shooting 61.7 percent from the floor.