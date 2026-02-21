Nikola Jokic News: Leads Denver to record-setting rout

Jokic produced 32 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

It was the highest point total for the Nuggets in franchise history during a road game, and Jokic led the way by pacing all scorers on the night. The regular triple-double threat has scored more than 20 points in eight of nine games since returning from a bone bruise in his left knee, averaging 25.0 points, 13.0 boards, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.