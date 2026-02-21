Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Leads Denver to record-setting rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Jokic produced 32 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 157-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

It was the highest point total for the Nuggets in franchise history during a road game, and Jokic led the way by pacing all scorers on the night. The regular triple-double threat has scored more than 20 points in eight of nine games since returning from a bone bruise in his left knee, averaging 25.0 points, 13.0 boards, 8.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 threes over that stretch while shooting 51.0 percent from the floor.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic
