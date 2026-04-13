Nikola Jokic News: Logs 18 minutes in season finale
Jokic amassed 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block over 18 minutes during Sunday's 128-118 victory over San Antonio.
Jokic suited up Sunday to reach the 65-game threshold required to be eligible for end-of-season awards. In dominant fashion, and to prove a point regarding his eligibility, he needed less than 20 minutes to surpass the 20-point mark, ending just two boards shy of a double-double. Jokic was one of the most dominant players in the NBA during the regular season, both in fantasy and in real life, after averaging 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game. This was the second consecutive season he averaged a triple-double.
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