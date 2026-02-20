Nikola Jokic News: Logs 22/17 double-double in loss
Jokic chipped in 22 points (9-22 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 17 rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to the Clippers.
Jokic snapped a four-game triple-double streak in the defeat, but his 17 rebounds marked Jokic's best total off the glass since his 21-rebound effort against the Magic in late December. Although Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) remain sidelined, the rest of Jokic's supporting cast is fully healthy and ready to make a playoff push. The All-Star's prolific results should continue in Friday's back-to-back against the Trail Blazers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate4 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 119 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 911 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 1611 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More