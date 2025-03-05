Nikola Jokic News: Logs double-double with injury tag

Jokic had 22 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Kings.

Jokic was a question mark earlier in the day, but he showed up and played his usual critical role for the Nuggets in the win. Although Jamal Murray and Russell Westbrook outscored him, Jokic's 15 rebounds led the team in typical fashion.