Nikola Jokic News: Logs fifth double-double in a row
Jokic accumulated 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 win over the Warriors.
Jokic was at his customary best as he aided a rally that erased an early lead compiled by the Warriors. Jokic's exemplary numbers over the past two weeks have propelled Denver to a six-game win streak. He's averaged 25.2 points, 16.4 rebounds and 14.0 assists during the five-game run of double-doubles.
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