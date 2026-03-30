Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Logs fifth double-double in a row

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Jokic accumulated 25 points (10-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 116-93 win over the Warriors.

Jokic was at his customary best as he aided a rally that erased an early lead compiled by the Warriors. Jokic's exemplary numbers over the past two weeks have propelled Denver to a six-game win streak. He's averaged 25.2 points, 16.4 rebounds and 14.0 assists during the five-game run of double-doubles.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
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