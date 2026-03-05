Nikola Jokic News: Logs triple-double with ease
Jokic totaled 28 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Lakers.
Jokic nearly committed double-digit turnovers, but he shot the ball with efficiency, which was evident by a perfect 8-for-8 night at the charity stripe. He also led the Nuggets in rebounds and assists. Jokic is averaging 27.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last five matchups.
