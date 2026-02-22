Nikola Jokic News: Monster triple-double in loss
Jokic ended with 35 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Warriors.
Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with a triple-double and five stocks for good measure, though it wasn't enough to secure a win. Sunday marked his 21st triple-double of the season and just the second time he's paired 30-plus points with 20-plus rebounds in the same game this year. Through nine appearances in February, the three-time MVP has recorded five triple-doubles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate6 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1111 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 913 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 913 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 1613 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More