Nikola Jokic News: Monster triple-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Jokic ended with 35 points (11-21 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 20 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks across 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-117 loss to the Warriors.

Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with a triple-double and five stocks for good measure, though it wasn't enough to secure a win. Sunday marked his 21st triple-double of the season and just the second time he's paired 30-plus points with 20-plus rebounds in the same game this year. Through nine appearances in February, the three-time MVP has recorded five triple-doubles.

