Nikola Jokic News: Nabs triple-double in win

Jokic finished Wednesday's 139-120 win over the Hawks with 23 points (8-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 17 rebounds, 15 assists and one block in 30 minutes.

Jokic logged his 14th triple-double through 29 regular-season appearances, and he also led all players in points, rebounds and assists in the blowout win. The 29-year-old continues to make his case for his fourth MVP trophy while stuffing the stat sheet this season. Over his last 10 outings, the big man has averaged 27.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals across 35.7 minutes per contest. He has also shot the ball at an efficient rate from downtown (47.9 percent) in that 10-game span, putting up 4.8 three-point attempts per game.