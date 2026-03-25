Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Near 20-20-20 game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Jokic generated 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 21 rebounds, 19 assists and one steal across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 142-135 win over Dallas.

Jokic, already only one of three players in NBA history to have posted a 20-20-20 stat line, nearly did it for the second time in his career Wednesday night but fell short by one assist. He's now posted a triple-double in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 23.0 points, 14.3 rebounds and 13.4 assists during that stretch.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 24
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
DraftKings King of the Court Picks: Favorites & Longshots for Today's Slate (March 24, 2026)
NBA
DraftKings King of the Court Picks: Favorites & Longshots for Today's Slate (March 24, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 22
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
7 days ago