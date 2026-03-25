Nikola Jokic News: Near 20-20-20 game
Jokic generated 23 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 21 rebounds, 19 assists and one steal across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 142-135 win over Dallas.
Jokic, already only one of three players in NBA history to have posted a 20-20-20 stat line, nearly did it for the second time in his career Wednesday night but fell short by one assist. He's now posted a triple-double in seven of his last 10 games, averaging 23.0 points, 14.3 rebounds and 13.4 assists during that stretch.
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