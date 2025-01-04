Nikola Jokic News: Near triple-double not enough

Jokic amassed 41 points (15-36 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 113-110 loss to the Spurs.

Jokic had to carry the Nuggets on offense in this game, as evidenced by the fact he attempted 36 shots, his second-highest mark of the season behind the 38 shots he put up during his 56-point outburst against the Wizards on Dec. 7. Despite the final outcome of the game, there's no question fantasy managers will remain extremely happy with the big man's elite numbers across the board. He's recorded five triple-doubles and two double-doubles over his last 10 games, averaging 30.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 9.6 assists per game in that span.