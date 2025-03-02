Nikola Jokic News: Nears triple-double in defeat

Jokic finished with 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 110-103 loss to Boston.

Jokic once again put forth a well-rounded showcase Sunday, leading all Nuggets in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of three players with 20 or more points and one dime short of a triple-double. Jokic has posted at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in six of his last 10 contests.