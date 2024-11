Jokic (personal) is available for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Jokic missed the Nuggets' last three games due to personal reasons, but he will be on the floor Friday. In the 10 regular-season games prior to his absence, Jokic averaged 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks over 38.1 minutes per game.