Nikola Jokic News: Playing vs. Golden State

Jokic (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Jokic will return to the lineup after a one-game absence, and he'll look to build off his epic performance the last time he saw the court, when he posted a career-high 61 points in a double-overtime loss to the Timberwolves on April 1. Jokic is averaging 32.8 points, 13.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game since the beginning of March.