Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Posts triple-double Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 17, 2024 at 10:46am

Jokic amassed 20 points (8-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Monday's 130-129 win over the Kings.

Jokic was coming off a 16-point, seven-rebound effort in the Dec. 13 win over the Clippers, and while that was a subpar line for his standards, the star big man didn't waste time bouncing back and delivering the numbers we've grown accustomed to seeing this season. This was his 10th triple-double of the season, and Jokic should be in line for another loaded stat line Thursday in a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
