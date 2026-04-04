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Nikola Jokic News: Pours in 40 against Wemby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Jokic notched 40 points (13-25 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-15 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists and three blocks in 44 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 overtime win over San Antonio.

The 31-year-old won the duel of superstar centers, as Victor Wembanyama delivered 34 points, 18 boards, seven assists and five blocks in a losing effort. Jokic's double-double was his 53rd of the season, moving him into a tie for the league lead with Karl-Anthony Towns, and he has a seven-game double-double streak going in which he's produced five triple-doubles while averaging 25.9 points, 15.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.3 combined steals and blocks.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
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