Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Pours in game-high 38 in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Jokic closed Friday's 142-103 loss to New York with 38 points (14-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

The perennial MVP candidate led all scorers on the night, but Jokic didn't get a lot of help, especially after Jamal Murray (ankle) headed to the locker room after playing just 18 minutes and didn't return. Jokic has scored more than 20 points in 14 straight games, averaging 27.8 points, 13.7 boards, 9.3 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Yesterday
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
NBA
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 6
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 2
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago