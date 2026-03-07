Nikola Jokic News: Pours in game-high 38 in loss

Jokic closed Friday's 142-103 loss to New York with 38 points (14-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes.

The perennial MVP candidate led all scorers on the night, but Jokic didn't get a lot of help, especially after Jamal Murray (ankle) headed to the locker room after playing just 18 minutes and didn't return. Jokic has scored more than 20 points in 14 straight games, averaging 27.8 points, 13.7 boards, 9.3 assists, 1.4 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks over that stretch.