Nikola Jokic News: Powers way to triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jokic contributed 31 points (9-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 20 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and three steals across 39 minutes during Thursday's 136-131 victory over the Spurs.

The triple-double train continues on for Jokic, who has now recorded three straight. His strong effort across the board Thursday was just enough to help Denver squeak out a win against a San Antonio club that was without Victor Wembanyama (ankle). Jokic will aim to continue his stellar play Saturday against the Lakers, who he recorded a triple-double against March 5.

