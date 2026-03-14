Nikola Jokic News: Records another triple-double

Jokic racked up 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and five steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Jokic extended his triple-double streak to four games after another loaded line, but his impressive efforts weren't enough to lift the Nuggets to victory in a tough road matchup. Jokic has six triple-doubles and five double-doubles across 13 games since the All-Star break, and he remains the league's most dominant all-around contributor in fantasy. He's up to 27 triple-doubles on the year, leading the league in that category by a wide margin.