Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Records another triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Jokic racked up 24 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and five steals in 43 minutes during Saturday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Lakers.

Jokic extended his triple-double streak to four games after another loaded line, but his impressive efforts weren't enough to lift the Nuggets to victory in a tough road matchup. Jokic has six triple-doubles and five double-doubles across 13 games since the All-Star break, and he remains the league's most dominant all-around contributor in fantasy. He's up to 27 triple-doubles on the year, leading the league in that category by a wide margin.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 13
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Underdog, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago