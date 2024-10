Jokic logged 16 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-87 loss to the Thunder.

Jokic began the 2024-25 season in typical fashion, piecing together a triple-double despite the blowout loss. We should expect another battle for the lead in double-double and triple-double races with Domantas Sabonis, who actually bested him in both categories last season.