Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Ruled out against New Orleans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 10:35am

Jokic (personal) won't play in Friday's game versus the Pelicans.

Jokic will miss his first game of the season Friday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to personal reasons. Zeke Nnaji, DeAndre Jordan and Dario Saric are all candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Jokic's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Memphis.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
