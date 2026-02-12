Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Sizzles with triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Jokic closed Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Grizzlies with 26 points (8-17 FG, 10-14 FT), 15 rebounds and 11 assists across 34 minutes.

Joikc shed his probable tag and put together a superb line against a persistent Grizzlies squad that refused to fold until the final minutes. The former MVP is blowing past the field in the triple-double category with 20 of them, while Jalen Johnson is far behind with only 10. Jokic is also leading the league in rebounding (12.3 per game) by a wide margin heading into the break.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Top Players & Breakouts in Week 16
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule: Top Streaming Picks for Two-Week Period
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago