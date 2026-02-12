Nikola Jokic News: Sizzles with triple-double
Jokic closed Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Grizzlies with 26 points (8-17 FG, 10-14 FT), 15 rebounds and 11 assists across 34 minutes.
Joikc shed his probable tag and put together a superb line against a persistent Grizzlies squad that refused to fold until the final minutes. The former MVP is blowing past the field in the triple-double category with 20 of them, while Jalen Johnson is far behind with only 10. Jokic is also leading the league in rebounding (12.3 per game) by a wide margin heading into the break.
