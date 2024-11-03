Nikola Jokic News: Sniffs another triple-double

Jokic notched 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, nine assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 129-103 victory over the Jazz.

Jokic has been outstanding in the first two weeks of the regular season and has been a stat-filling machine, notching two triple-doubles and three double-doubles in six appearances. The star big man is already in midseason form and is already justifying being the first overall pick in most drafts. He's averaging 29.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists per contest.