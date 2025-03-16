Nikola Jokic News: Sniffs triple-double in defeat
Jokic closed with 40 points (16-30 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 39 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 loss to the Wizards.
Jokic logged his 52nd outing with a double-double or better while stuffing the stat sheet once again Saturday, albeit in a losing effort. The three-time MVP posted a game-high mark in points, though he struggled from beyond the arc. He has shot only 28.6 percent from downtown in 13 outings since the All-Star break. During that 13-game span, Jokic has averaged 26.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.5 steals across 38.5 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now