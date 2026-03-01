Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Sniffs triple-double in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 6:16pm

Jokic chipped in 35 points (15-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-108 loss to Minnesota.

Jokic once again led the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, though it wasn't enough to power his team to victory. While the superstar big man was efficient from the field and posted elite numbers, turnovers were a problem yet again. He gave the ball away a game-high five times and has committed at least three turnovers in three of his last four outings. He also struggled from three-point range, where he has shot just 25.9 percent over the last three games. Regardless, Jokic has racked up three double-doubles and two triple-doubles over six outings since the All-Star break.

