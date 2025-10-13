The perennial MVP candidate came within sniffing distance of a triple-double even with a reduced preseason workload. This season, Jokic has perhaps the best backup he's seen in a long while in Jonas Valanciunas, which could allow the Nuggets to scale back his regular-season workload a bit after he averaged a career-high 36.7 minutes a contest in 2024-25. Even if his minutes drop back into the 33-34 range however, Jokic should remain a nightly triple-double threat and the clear top fantasy asset in the game.