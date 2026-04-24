Nikola Jokic News: Struggles with shot
Jokic posted 27 points (7-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Although his counting stats were great, Jokic had a nightmare shooting the ball with Rudy Gobert making his life difficult. Through the opening three games, Jokic is averaging 25.3 points on 40.0 percent shooting with 14.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.0 steals.
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