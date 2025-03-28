Nikola Jokic News: Stuffs stat sheet Friday

Jokic finished with 27 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 129-93 win over the Jazz.

Jokic finished just four assists away from recording a triple-double, but his ability to fill the stat sheet wasn't the only thing that stood out. The star center will probably be remembered for the insane buzzer-beater he sank with a one-handed three-pointer from behind the half-court logo. This was the sixth straight game in which Jokic scored more than 25 points, a span in which he's also recorded three double-doubles and one triple-double.