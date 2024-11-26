Nikola Jokic News: Stuffs stat sheet in blowout loss

Jokic closed Monday's 145-118 loss to the Knicks with 22 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 32 minutes.

Jokic didn't record a double-double or a triple-double just for the second time this season, and this tells you all you need to know about how dominant the three-time MVP winner has been in 2024-25. Despite the subpar outing -- according to his recent standards -- Jokic still finished just three boards and three assists away from another triple-double. His ability to impact the game in multiple ways is what has him as the best player in fantasy across all formats this season -- and by a considerable margin.