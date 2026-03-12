Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Tallies another triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Jokic closed Wednesday's 129-93 victory over the Rockets with 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and five steals in 30 minutes.

That's now 25 triple-doubles in just 50 games on the year for the superstar big man. Jokic has recorded three triple-doubles in his past four outings, during which he has averaged a robust 28.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.8 minutes per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the floor.

