Nikola Jokic News: Tallies another triple-double
Jokic closed Wednesday's 129-93 victory over the Rockets with 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and five steals in 30 minutes.
That's now 25 triple-doubles in just 50 games on the year for the superstar big man. Jokic has recorded three triple-doubles in his past four outings, during which he has averaged a robust 28.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 34.8 minutes per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 11Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 93 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 66 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More