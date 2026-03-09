Nikola Jokic News: Triple-double in narrow loss
Jokic finished with 32 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists and one block over 40 minutes in Monday's 129-126 loss to the Thunder.
Jokic racked up his ninth 30-point triple-double of the campaign, but it wasn't enough as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down a game-winning three-pointer to hand the Nuggets their second straight loss. The superstar big man is now up to 24 triple-doubles this season, far and away the highest mark in the NBA. Monday also marked an improvement from beyond the arc, as Jokic entered the contest having shot just 18.2 percent from deep with four made threes over his previous five games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Nuggets vs. Knicks Prop Bets: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 6, 2026)3 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Under-Rostered Players Poised to Break Out3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 63 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 27 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More