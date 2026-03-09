Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Triple-double in narrow loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Jokic finished with 32 points (12-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, 13 assists and one block over 40 minutes in Monday's 129-126 loss to the Thunder.

Jokic racked up his ninth 30-point triple-double of the campaign, but it wasn't enough as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander knocked down a game-winning three-pointer to hand the Nuggets their second straight loss. The superstar big man is now up to 24 triple-doubles this season, far and away the highest mark in the NBA. Monday also marked an improvement from beyond the arc, as Jokic entered the contest having shot just 18.2 percent from deep with four made threes over his previous five games.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
