Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Triple-double in OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Jokic provided 23 points (9-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Friday's 127-121 overtime loss to the Thunder.

The triple-double was his 22nd of the season -- Atlanta's Jalen Johnson in second in the league with 11 -- but it wasn't quite enough to steal a road win in OKC. Jokic wraps up February having averaged 25.6 points, 14.0 boards, 9.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks over 11 games.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
