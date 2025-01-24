Nikola Jokic News: Triple-double streak continues

Jokic accumulated 35 points (12-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 22 rebounds, 17 assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes during Thursday's 132-123 win over the Kings.

Jokic secured his fifth consecutive triple-double, and he posted at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists for the second time this season. The MVP candidate has also recorded at least three combined steals-plus-blocks in three straight outings. The superstar has stuffed the stat sheet while shooting an efficient 67.7 percent from the field over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 23.2 points, 15.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.4 minutes per contest.