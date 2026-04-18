Nikola Jokic News: Triple-doubles in Game 1 win
Jokic supplied 25 points (11-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over Minnesota in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Jokic got off to a slow start, scoring just six points on four shots through the first half of play, but he came alive after halftime and helped the Nuggets open the third quarter with an 18-6 run. "To win a championship, you need the guys to step up at the right moment," Jokic said during a recent interview. "If it is not your night one game, it's OK because the next one is coming soon."
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