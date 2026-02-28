Nikola Jokic News: Triple-doubles in OKC
Jokic provided 23 points (9-25 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 17 rebounds, 14 assists and one steal in 45 minutes during Friday's 127-121 overtime loss to the Thunder.
The triple-double was his 22nd of the season -- Atlanta's Jalen Johnson is second in the league with 11 -- but it wasn't quite enough to steal a road win in OKC. Jokic wraps up February having averaged 25.6 points, 14.0 boards, 9.6 assists, 1.7 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks over 11 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, February 226 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 17 Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Jokic, Wembanyama & LeBron Dominate12 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1117 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nikola Jokic See More