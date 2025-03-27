Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Triple-doubles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 10:25am

Jokic logged 39 points (16-25 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-117 victory over Milwaukee.

Jokic returned to the starting lineup following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury and did it in style, notching his 30th triple-double of the season and delivering a few jaw-dropping highlights in the process. Perhaps even more important is that the star big man looked healthy without any rust from his previous absence. So, fantasy managers should be confident that Jokic will handle his regular workload just in time for the fantasy playoffs.

