Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Triple-doubles in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Jokic supplied 33 points (13-16 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 15 rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 135-129 win over the Jazz.

Jokic turned in an extremely efficient performance and racked up his fourth straight triple-double. He also scored at least 20 points for a sixth consecutive contest. The superstar led Denver in points and rebounds while finishing second on the team in assists behind Jamal Murray (14 assists). Over his last four games, Jokic has averaged 25.3 points, 16.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 36.8 minutes per contest.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
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