Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Triple-doubles Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Jokic closed Tuesday's 118-99 victory over the Mavericks with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 29 minutes.

Jamal Murray stole the show with an epic 45-point performance, so Jokic took a backseat in the scoring column Tuesday. However, the star big man still found a way to make an impact and notched his third triple-double across six January appearances. Jokic continues to have an MVP-caliber season and is averaging close to a triple-double this season, with averages of 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest across 34 appearances.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now