Nikola Jokic News: Triple-doubles Tuesday
Jokic closed Tuesday's 118-99 victory over the Mavericks with 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 29 minutes.
Jamal Murray stole the show with an epic 45-point performance, so Jokic took a backseat in the scoring column Tuesday. However, the star big man still found a way to make an impact and notched his third triple-double across six January appearances. Jokic continues to have an MVP-caliber season and is averaging close to a triple-double this season, with averages of 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.9 assists per contest across 34 appearances.
