Nikola Jokic News: Triple-doubles with three stocks

Jokic finished with 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 14 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and two steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jokic added another five turnovers in the win, but head coach David Adelman explained during a recent interview that the turnovers are to be expected given Jokic's hefty usage rate (29.2). "He's going to turn it over because of his usage rate," Adelman said. "But the other guys, too, have to take it on themselves and get the ball up the floor, get us organized as well. And it's not going to be perfect. There's not always going to be Jamal Murray on the floor. Sometimes they take him away too. So it's a team issue." Jokic also recorded a game-high mark in rebounds and a game-high-tying 14 assists Sunday, marking his 28th triple-double across 56 regular-season appearances thus far.