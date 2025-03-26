Nikola Jokic News: Upgraded to available

Jokic (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.

This is a huge boost for the Nuggets, as their star center will return from a five-game absence. He should handle his regular workload on both ends of the court and will likely have a very high usage rate out of the gate. Prior to the five-game absence, Jokic was averaging 29.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in eight outings since the beginning of March.