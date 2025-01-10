Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic News: Will play against Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Jokie (illness) has been cleared to play Friday against the Nets, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Jokic missed the last two games due to illness but will return Saturday to face Brooklyn. The three-time NBA MVP is vital to Denver's success and will be a welcome addition to the lineup for head coach Mike Malone. He's averaging nearly a triple-double this season, with a career-high 31.5 points per game, along with 13.0 rebounds and 9.7 assists.

