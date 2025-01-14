Nikola Jokic News: Will play against Dallas
Jokic (illness) has been cleared for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.
Jokic will face the Mavericks for a second straight game, which bodes well for the Nuggets in this matchup. The veteran big man is having another MVP-caliber season for Denver, averaging a career-high 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 55.5 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now