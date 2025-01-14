Fantasy Basketball
Nikola Jokic headshot

Nikola Jokic News: Will play against Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Jokic (illness) has been cleared for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

Jokic will face the Mavericks for a second straight game, which bodes well for the Nuggets in this matchup. The veteran big man is having another MVP-caliber season for Denver, averaging a career-high 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 55.5 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from beyond the arc.

