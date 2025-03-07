Nikola Jokic News: Will play Friday

Jokic has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Suns.

Jokic is having another MVP-caliber season for the Nuggets, and despite dealing with an ankle issue, he'll be on the floor for Denver on Friday against Phoenix. The superstar big man is averaging career-high numbers in points (28.8), rebounds (12.8), assists (10.4) and steals (1.8), shooting 57.6 percent from the floor and a career-high 43.9 percent from beyond the arc.