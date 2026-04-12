Nikola Jokic News: Will play in regular-season finale
Jokic (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
While the rest of Denver's usual starters sit out Sunday's regular-season finale, Jokic will suit up in an effort to reach the 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards. However, the three-time MVP will likely see limited playing time Sunday with the postseason approaching.
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