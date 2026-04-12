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Nikola Jokic News: Will play in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Jokic (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

While the rest of Denver's usual starters sit out Sunday's regular-season finale, Jokic will suit up in an effort to reach the 65-game threshold for end-of-season awards. However, the three-time MVP will likely see limited playing time Sunday with the postseason approaching.

Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
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