Nikola Jovic Injury: Bypassing hand surgery

Jovic won't require surgery to repair the fractured second metacarpal on his right hand, but his status for the rest of the season remains in question, Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald report.

Last Tuesday, the Heat announced that Jovic would wear a splint on his right hand and be re-evaluated in four weeks before a determination is made on his next steps. With Jovic sidelined through at least late March, the Heat have opened up more minutes at forward for Kyle Anderson and Haywood Highsmith in recent games.